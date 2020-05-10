Crews are on scene of two separate fires on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate fires near Highway 41 on Saturday night.
Crews responded to a vegetation fire near the area of McKinley Ave and Highway 41 at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.
The second scene is another vegetation fire near Highway 41 and Tulare Avenue.
Authorities are advising to drive with caution if you are passing by the area.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.