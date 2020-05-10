Crews are on scene of two separate fires on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate fires near Highway 41 on Saturday night.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire near the area of McKinley Ave and Highway 41 at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The second scene is another vegetation fire near Highway 41 and Tulare Avenue.

Authorities are advising to drive with caution if you are passing by the area.

