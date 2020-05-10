Crews are on scene of two separate fires on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews are responding to two separate fires near Highway 41 on Saturday night.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire near the area of McKinley Ave and Highway 41 at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities.

E5, E4 on scene of a vegetation fire at McKinley and HWY 41.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/JHvFunnppM — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 10, 2020

The second scene is another vegetation fire near Highway 41 and Tulare Avenue.

E3, E8 responded to a third vegetation fire at Tulare and HWY 41.

3 grass fires are burning along Fresno highways right now, please slow down and use extreme caution driving near the fires and our crews.#fresnofire pic.twitter.com/4aKkFbPodg — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 10, 2020

Authorities are advising to drive with caution if you are passing by the area.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.