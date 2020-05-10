Crews are on scene of a large brush fire near HWY 99 and Herndon Ave

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the area of Highway 99 and Herndon Ave near the river bottom on Saturday night.
According to authorities, crews are having difficulty accessing the fire, additional resources have been requested.
There is heavy smoke in the area and a structure is in the path of the fire, authorities are advising to drive with caution near the area.
