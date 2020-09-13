Creek Fire, wildfires across the state impact Valley air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Creek Fire and multiple wildfires across the state are impacting the Valley’s air quality, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Officials say the Creek Fire, located in Fresno and Madera counties, the SQF Complex Fire, located in Tulare County, and multiple large and record-breaking wildfires in Northern California are producing smoke that is infiltrating into the San Joaquin Valley.

The District says they are reissuing a health caution, which will remain in place until the fires are extinguished. The District says they also anticipate unhealthy air quality to impact the Valley through the coming days and warns residents to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emissions.

The public can check the District’s wildfire page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires for information about any current and recently past wildfires affecting the Valley.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a District office in Fresno (559-230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).

