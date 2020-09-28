Creek Fire surpassed 300,000 acres, containment at 39%

Smoke from the Creek Fire billows beyond a ridge as seen from Huntington Lake on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Huntington Lake, Calif. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Creek Fire is sitting at 302,870 acres Sunday and is 39% contained, according to an update by Cal Fire.

The Creek Fire has threatened 4,567 structures and has destroyed 855.

Some residents have been able to return home after official lifted evacuation orders.

<iframe src=”https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7cad54ed8353491cb395ff1b3055045a” class=”ap-embed” width=”100%” height=”755px” style=”border: 1px solid #eee;”><!– The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: –>Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.</iframe>

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.