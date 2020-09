MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of people are trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir near Madera and Fresno County due to Creek Fire, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say hundreds of people are trapped near Mammoth Pool, they say the exit road is blocked due to the fire.

Photo: Cameron Colombero

No other details were available.

This story will be updated.