Creek Fire destroys Cressman’s, popular store to be rebuilt

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Creek Fire destroyed Cressman’s General Store Monday night.

The owners of the popular spot on the way to Shaver Lake say they’re planning to rebuild.

Cressman’s name has marked a spot at Pine Ridge since 1904 — that’s more than a decade before the creation of Shaver Lake.

It’s a store as well as a gathering place, a landmark for locals and visitors alike famous for their cakes, pies and cookies.

Creek Fire unified command PIO Seth Brown says, “The Creek Fire made a big push to the south. We experienced those winds coming out of the north pushing the fire south from the shaver lake area proper down in here to the Cressman’s area. … The fire came down over the ridge behind me very quickly … There were several fire engines in the area battling the fire, but for the Cressman’s store here, unsuccessful in saving the structure.”

A statement posted to the store’s facebook page reads in part,

“We are still processing the details but we will rebuild this landmark and continue to support our community members. Our love and thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Our home located along pine ridge is a complete loss as well as our beloved Cressman’s.”

And closes with the hashtag #shaverstrong.

