Creek fire at 309,000 acres and 44% contained, cause of fire still under investigation

BIG CREEK, Calif. (KSEE) – It is almost been a month since the Creek Fire began and investigators are still investigating the cause of the inferno.

The fire is approximately 309,000 acres and 44% contained as of Thursday.

Spokesperson Alex Olso with the Sierra National Forest said the investigation began September 4th and has been ongoing ever since. He did not answer whether or not any causes have been ruled out.

Cal Fire Spokesperson Seth Brown said because the fire is less than 50% contained it could take a while before everything is wrapped up.

“We have investigators at the fire scene all the time to try and look at every avenue and figure out what started the fire,” said Brown.

Since the blaze began, it has grown to be the largest single fire in California’s history. To date, it has destroyed around 855 buildings and damaged 71 structures.

“There are still a lot of moving parts,” said Brown. “It is still under investigation at this point and it will be ongoing. Depending on interviews, evidence collection, and depending on the investigation that could take weeks.”

The last fire in the Big Creek area was the Big Creek Fire in 1994. It was around 5,000 acres and was caused by a squirrel caught in one of the transformers at Southern California Edison.

No causes have been ruled out. While residents anxiously await answers to the question on everyone’s mind, “what started the blaze?”

“The perimeter of this fire was approximately 270 miles,” said Creek Fire Spokesperson Emmanuel Chavez. “Putting it into perspective, from here to LA is approximately 220 miles. So imagine the firefighters lined up from here to LA trying to put out the fire and trying to get containment.”

