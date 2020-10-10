Creek Fire assistance center goes completely virtual, commitment to help remains

Some worry the switch will leave some impacted families in the dark

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — After two and a half weeks, Fresno County is closing down in-person operations of the Local Assistance Center and moving it all online.

Staff stress the services and resources will continue to be offered in the same capacity. But also recognize the need for outreach will be even more important to make sure everyone gets the help they need.

From the first day it opened its doors, the Local Assistance Center, or LAC, has been helping Creek Fire victims navigate those next steps.

One of the hundreds who have stopped by is Bridgette Morgan. Her home on Petersen Road is currently unlivable.

“A lot of the services have been extremely helpful,” Morgan said. “It’s been a lot of hope, a lot of unexpected hope.”

Since Sept. 21, 20 county, state, and federal agencies set up booths inside the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to provide a one-stop-shop experience for families.

But they’re all trading in the booths for a page on the county’s website, which you can find here.

All services that were available in-person will be available online.

Oralia Gomez, deputy director of Fresno County’s social services department, said its agencies can get back to normal business operations. She adds all families have been getting a heads up.

“We’re doing public noticing and as people have been coming through these last couple of weeks, we have been giving them a head’s up,” Gomez said.

The virtual setup is a concern for Morgan. She’s worried her neighbors may miss out on the help, especially since some didn’t even go to the center in-person.

“They really don’t have anybody to reach out to. Their cell phones are the only [thing they have] to keep in contact with anybody at this point,” she said.

Gomez said the county is already working on getting the word out in the mountain communities.

“We also have information that is on paper that we are providing, so they can also pick some of that information up in the foothill area that will be made available to residents,” Gomez said.

