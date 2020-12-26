Creek Fire 100% contained, community rallies together to rebuild

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — California’s largest single wildfire is officially 100% contained.

The Creek Fire started on Sept. 4 and burned nearly 380,000 acres before the full containment on Christmas Eve.

The news a great gift for a community that has had to overcome a lot in 2020 with not only COVID but with fire.

“I think the biggest thing is patience,” said Shaver Lake resident Sean Osterberg. “You know, it is going to take time. We are gonna have good days and bad days. It is not one of those things that in the blink of an eye it will be different or change.”

Osterberg had a house by Cressman’s General Store in Shaver Lake. He lost that home to the fire.

“When you first get there and see your house in ruins,” he said. “It is probably the biggest shock you can imagine.”

Yet, each day he wakes up with gratitude in his heart that no one was killed and firefighters were able to save the town of Shaver Lake. To this day, the community thanking frontline workers with signs that they plan to keep up for a long time.

“It can stay up there,” said Vijaypal Singh who manages Shaver Gas & Deli. “You are not going to see it come down, but maybe I will take it to my home as a memory.”

While locals celebrate the wins, the realization sinks in of the long road ahead toward revitalization.

“Whatever happened, it happened,” said Singh. “You cannot change it. The good thing is that we got good support from those that need it. The crews are here trying to fix things. People up here helping each other, that is a strong thing.”

The Sierra National Forest is still investigating the cause of the fire and has not ruled anything out.