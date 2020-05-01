‘Crazy Bernie’ vows he will continue to defy Fresno’s shelter-in-place order

Bernie Siomiak has been hit with $6,000 in fines so far for still operating his furniture business, which is deemed as non-essential right now

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Despite already being slapped with thousands of dollars in fines, a Fresno business owner says he’ll continue to operate his business even if it’s deemed non-essential at this time.

Bernie Siomiak, better known by Crazy Bernie for his furniture store, donned a crown Thursday in front of his store. His dog, Buster, was in one hand, and his two citations were in the other.

His message for the members of media there? Enough’s enough, it’s time to let him and other businesses reopen their doors.

Since March 31, Siomiak has been warned and cited by the city’s code enforcement three times, according to city spokesman Mark Standriff. His citations total $6,000 in fines and if he’s cited again, he’ll face another $10,000 fine.

Standriff said several complaints were lodged at Siomiak for continuing to operate his store through his website and for coordinating pick-up sales — all not allowed for non-essential businesses like Siomiak’s under the city’s shelter-in-place order.

“Give me one reason why I can’t do a curbside pickup of some furniture, when I’m loading up a pickup and I’m even giving them free straps. Nobody’s doing anything like I’m doing,” Siomiak said.

Crazy Bernie Furniture isn’t the only furniture store to be cited by the city. In total, 28 have been warned, according to Standriff. Of those, two businesses — A Better Bed and Furniture For You — have been hit with $1,000 fines.

In a statement, Standriff said it’s all about making sure people aren’t making unnecessary trips in this pandemic. He said in part, “Every time we leave our homes, we increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 to the entire community. So, we want to limit the risk by limiting the number of trips.”

Siomiak said he is trying to clear out his building for its new owners, selling it since he’s retiring. But, beyond that, he feels the city needs to re-evaluate exactly what’s essential and not.

“Somebody came and said, what about adjustable beds? My father needs an adjustable bed, he broke his leg. I said, you mean like a hospital bed? I got those, too, but I’m non-essential. There’s no reason for a place like Dick’s Sporting Goods to be wide open,” he said.

Siomiak feels he’s been targeted for publicly supporting councilman Garry Bredefeld’s call to reopen the city. Standriff said that’s not true and that code enforcement has only been responding to complaints they’ve been getting about Siomiak’s business.

