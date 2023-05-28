VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A crash late Saturday night sent two cars into a home, and left Southern California Edison customers in the area without power for hours, Visalia Police say.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Murray Avenue, between Willis and Johnson Streets, for a report of a traffic collision just before 11:00 p.m.

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

Image courtesy Visalia Police Department

They say they arrived to find two vehicles that had crashed into a house, and then went on to hit a power line, which caused the subsequent power outage.

Investigators say they learned that 27-year-old Javier Diaz was driving in a westbound direction on Murry Avenue when he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle, sending the cars into the structure.

Police say no one was injured in the home as a result, however, all the parties in the vehicles were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Diaz was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI.