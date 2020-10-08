COVID-19’s impact on Fresno County business, mental health ‘far exceeds the impact of the virus’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Tuesday’s updated state blueprint page showed Fresno County’s case rate increase above 7, marking the county’s first week meeting a purple tier metric after it entered the red tier a week ago.

If the county is still above 7 next Tuesday, the county moves back into the purple tier, per state rules.

That would mean indoor operations in places like restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and gyms would have to close.

However, Fresno County Supervisor Brian Pacheco during the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday made one thing clear: business owners can’t keep going back and forth between reopening and shutting back down.

“You can’t tell a restaurant ‘okay you can open now and the next week you’re gonna close,'” Pacheco said to Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra and County Director of Public Health David Pomaville.

He said he does not support the county moving back tiers, regardless of the data.

On Wednesday, Supervisor Nathan Magsig said the Board of Supervisors is “committed” to keeping businesses open.

“It’s not easy for a business to ramp up then to have to shut down two weeks later,” Magsig said.

Vohra on Tuesday during the Fresno County COVID-19 presser said going back to the purple tier would be “tremendously disruptive.”

“We would have to ask to close indoor operations again and we certainly don’t want to go in that direction,” Vohra said.

However, if trends continue in the wrong direction, businesses could close. If the county moves back into the purple tier, Vohra said the state would give a three-day notice to implement any sector changes or closures.

“That’s how the blueprint is designed. To say if a county demonstrates that the case rates are going up, that we basically experience a surge the way that we did in the summer, that we are going to have to react to that in order to protect lives and to protect even further people from getting sick and that will mean minimizing or shutting down some of the activities that are permitted,” he said.

Magsig on Wednesday said he recognizes that the virus is real but added that businesses are suffering.

“The virus is real and of course it does impact people with preexisting conditions. But right now the greatest concern that I have is the impacts to businesses and people’s mental health which in my opinion far exceeds the impact of the virus itself,” Magsig said.

Magsig didn’t say whether the county would enforce closures of indoor operations if the county were to move into the purple tier, but said he thought the state was “overstepping.”

“In some ways, the state is going to have to come in and maybe enforce some of these orders on their own. There are many people that are tired of going through this process of this lockdown,” he said.

Schools in Fresno County were set to be allowed to reopen on Oct. 13, but if the state update on that day shows Fresno County numbers in the purple tier, it’s not clear what would happen with schools.

“In a county like ours where schools haven’t reopened, but we slide back from red to purple, I’d have to go back and ask the state and see how they want to handle something like this,” Vohra said.

