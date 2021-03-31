COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 and older in Tulare County

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – COVID-19 vaccines for Tulare County residents are now available to anyone 16-years-old and above at the mass vaccination site inside the International Agri-Center.

“This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

