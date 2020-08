Kaiser Permanente is participating in a phase 3 clinical trial to test a vaccine against covid-19. It will include approximately 1,400 participants at 4 sites in California and Oregon, and 30,00 worldwide.

Dr. Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center and principal investigator for the trial in Northern California explained the details of the trial to KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian.