COVID-19 vaccine deliveries delayed in Fresno County due to severe weather across the country

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Severe weather across the country has caused delays in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Fresno County, according to officials.
Officials from the Fresno County Department of Public Health said the inclement weather has delayed 7,800 Moderna doses that would have arrived in Fresno County on Thursday.
“In Fresno County, there are 7,800 Moderna doses that have been impacted by the cold weather conditions across the country and have not been delivered as of this morning (2/18/2020) to various Fresno County sites. We do not have a date of when these doses will be delivered at this time. We are working with medical providers in the community to provide them the necessary doses from our supply this week to avoid cancellation of appointments.”Joe Prado, Community Health Division Manager, Fresno County Department of Public Health