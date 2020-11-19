Parking lot workouts is how this gym is managing COVID-19 restrictions

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As Fresno County moves back to the Purple Tier, gyms and fitness centers have once again had to stop indoor operations.

Crunch Fitness in Fresno and in Clovis has moved all of their equipment into the parking lot as bosses say it is the only way to not lose business.

They have also officially moved all of their operations outdoors again and closed all indoor usage.

“Here we are again back at square one where we were originally not too long ago,” explained Zachariah Archuleta, general manager for Crunch Fitness.

The Crunch Fitness gym at Figarden Drive opened less than a month ago. It never even had its grand opening ceremony.

Now the outdoor facility is the only thing helping the gym stay open and workers employed, with a lot more duties than before.

“We have to pull all of our equipment that’s easy to move out of our gates we lock it up in our building – so it’s a lot more labor we’re we have to take stuff out and take stuff back in,” Archuleta explained.

Archuleta adds that machines are wiped down every 30 to 40 minutes, hand sanitizers are available, temperature checks are done upon arrival, and masks are required when walking around.

He said things may be different than what most are used to, but adds that the outdoor facilities, both in Fresno and in Clovis have all of the same equipment as the indoor gym did.

“Free-weights, turf so you can do sleds push and pull, we have cardio equipment, we even have a basketball court outside so we have a lot of things for everybody,” Archuleta said.