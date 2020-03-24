COVID-19 patient in Madera County is released after recovery, but 3 more cases confirmed

MADERA COUNTY, California (KGPE) – As a trio of new coronavirus cases in Madera County were announced Monday, officials also revealed that a confirmed COVID-19 patient who was in self-isolation has been released after making a full recovery.

“Late last night [Sunday, March 22] we received a positive test from three cases,” said Sara Bosse, director of the Madera County Department of Public Health. “They were all contacts of the two cases that were diagnosed on March 19, so at this time we have a total of 5 cases in Madera County that are positive for COVID-19.”

Bosse said the two Mar 19 cases were not travel related but rather community transmission. The department is still investigating its origin.

With the help of the offices of Madera County Sheriff and Madera County District Attorney, Bosse said they were able to identify 147 people within 24 hours who had come into contact with the two Mar. 19 cases.

“Of those 10 had symptoms and were tested, and so the three positive cases that we have today were among those ten that were tested, also today we have two more in addition to those ten that have developed symptoms and so they’re being tested today and the results take anywhere from 48 hours to a weeks-time for results to come back depending on which lab is used,” Bosse said.

According to Bosse, of the five confirmed cases, three are hospitalized. However, the patient who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Mar. 7, after experiencing symptoms upon returning from a Princess Cruise, has now made a full recovery.

Bosse says the person is doing well and is out of self-isolation.

“They’ve now met the criteria for the virus to have been cleared their system, that means they have no symptoms for at least 7 days or no fever for 3 days, so at that time once the virus is cleared they’re able to come out of isolation, they’re able to go into the public, they’re not contagious and they will not catch it again,” Bosse said.

Madera County Department of Public Health says that recovery highlights the importance of following the statewide guidelines of staying home and only going out for essential business.

