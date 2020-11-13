COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Fresno County, residents urged to think about holiday plans

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – With Thanksgiving two weeks away, health officials are urging residents to think carefully about their plans as hospitalizations rise throughout the state. Fresno County is now seeing that rise as well.

According to state data, as of Nov. 11, there are 123 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Fresno County – a 19.5% increase from Nov. 4. Of them, 33 are patients are in the ICU – a 21.2% increase from a week ago. In addition, 16 suspected COVID patients are hospitalized and 1 suspected COVID patient is in the ICU.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday that he expects to see hospitalization numbers continue to rise.

“This is something that our hospitals are noticing. Over the weekend they admitted about 20 new patients that had coronavirus. They were able to discharge a few also, but that’s a big quantity over the weekend and I think that is going to continue,” Vohra said.

Community Medical Centers is caring for dozens of those patients. According to the snapshot they posted two days a week, they’re caring for 83 COVID-19 patients, a 25.3% increase from a week ago. That number includes resolved COVID-19 patients who are still in their care. In addition, 13 patients suspected of having COVID-19 are hospitalized.

“Unfortunately, over the last month really we’ve seen a pretty steady increase. It’s not as quick as the one that happened in July, but it is slowly but surely jumping just like the state and national numbers,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thomas, the chief medical & quality officer for Community Regional Medical Center.

Curtis Jack, the Fresno County Emergency Medical Services coordinator for disaster services, said the increase being less rapid will help them prepare.

“It gives us the time to monitor it and put plans into place and initiate processes or initiate requests for resources,” Jack said.

The Community Medical Centers snapshot also shows that 204 of their healthcare workers are in self-isolation either because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed.

Thomas said there’s a “tremendous amount of fatigue” among health workers and urged residents to think carefully about their holiday plans.

“I think that the community needs to get back to basics, washing your hands, being careful about social distancing, wearing that mask when appropriate, having some serious thoughts about how you behave over the holidays, those are always scary times for the hospital system and the community,” Thomas said.

“Let the hospital deal with resource allocation, ICU beds, vaccines, all that kind of stuff. Do your best to protect yourself,” he added.