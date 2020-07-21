COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Fresno County: ‘Not a number we can sustain for very long’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County reached a new high with COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday. According to state data, there were 307 patients with COVID-19, or suspected of having it, hospitalized in Fresno County hospitals. Of that, 54 were in the intensive care unit.

At Community Medical Centers, as of Monday, they were caring for 241 patients with COVID-19 or suspected of having it, up 38 from Friday.

“In general, I think that the medical providers are tired, they’ve been working very hard, they’ve been on high alert, they’ve been kind of in that fight or flight mode for many months at this point, many of them have had close calls,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra, who also works in the emergency department at Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center.

“Many of them have been on quarantine and come back to work just because of different patient encounters that they may have had and they don’t really see an end to this surge, in fact, it just seems to be getting worse and worse.”

If and when the county decides to use the alternate care site inside the convention center depends on hospitalization numbers and hospital capacity, which changes every day. The numbers are something the county monitors daily, according to Dan Lynch, the emergency medical services director with Fresno County.

“I don’t think that time is now, the hospitals are at capacity but they’re sustaining,” Lynch said. How long that stays that way? We’re watching it day to day and we’ll be ready to go when it happens.”

However, with hospitalizations increasing, hospitals may not be able to manage for much longer.

“That’s not a number that we can sustain for very long,” Lynch said in regards to Monday’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

Staffing also continues to be a challenge. As of Monday, 239 healthcare workers within Community Medical Centers were unable to work due to COVID-19 exposure.

“While they’re maintaining this surge staffing protocol, it’s not going to hold out forever,” Vohra said in regards to hospitals’ capacity to handle the increasing numbers.

Tulare County is also seeing healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19, according to Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County’s Health & Human Services Agency.

The county’s positivity rate stands at 14% and their rate of transmission is at 400 per 100,000 people over the last 14 days. Monteiro said they would like the positivity rate to be at 8% or lower and the rate of transmission to be at 100 per 100,000.

Like much of the Central Valley, Tulare County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations as well. As of Monday, 80 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, in addition to 17 patients at the alternate care site in Porterville.

“This time a month ago we were only reporting patients in the 40s, so looking at the trend over time, we have doubled the amount of hospitalizations,” Monteiro said.

The alternate care site in Porterville was opened in early July and takes patients from Tulare County and the surrounding counties, including Fresno.

While that site treats COVID-19 patients, Lynch said the alternative care site ready to go in the Fresno Convention Center would be meant to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

“There’s always a concern if you do open up the alternate care site too soon and then you have a lot of staff there ready to accept patients, and we only get a trickle or a few patients in and it’s really a waste of resources that could be utilized when the storm really hits, and so we’re waiting for the storm to get a little stronger,” Lynch said.

On Thursday, two medical teams working through FEMA, made up of personnel with the Department of Defense, arrived at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and CRMC to help with the surge.

“It is just a very hard time, some would say a surreal time, to see the military having to come in, and while that is obviously very welcomed, it is just another sign that things are not normal and that things are not letting up,” Vohra said.

