COVID-19 homeless response in Fresno and Madera counties is improving thanks to state grants

The state allocated nearly $2 million in grants to help homeless communities in these counties

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — In less than 10 minutes, Fresno City Council agreed to commit their share of newly attained grant dollars from the state to help protect homeless communities in Fresno and Madera counties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It happened during a special meeting on Zoom Thursday. Not even a minute after the memorandum of understanding between the city, Fresno County and Fresno Madera Continuum of Care was presented, councilman Garry Bredefeld made a motion.

“Can I just make a motion to approve? I think we might be able to just move forward with this,” Bredefeld said.

Then one by one, each member voted to approve the agreement. Altogether, the state allocated nearly $2 million in grant funding to the city, county and the FMCoC to bolster their COVID-19 homelessness response.

The funds will be used to bring more hand washing stations to the area, as well as other cleaning supplies. Around 370 more beds will be coming, too, and not just at shelters.

H Spees, director of strategic initiatives for Fresno, said those new beds will be at local hotels. 40 of those rooms will be reserved specifically for those who are homeless because of domestic violence. Thirty-five rooms will be reserved to isolate those who test positive for the virus.

“Hotels are a very surgical piece of this strategy, focusing on very specific populations,” Spees said.

He adds on top of this, the state has rolled in 28 trailers to help with homeless housing.

“They are being deployed strategically to shelters primarily in the city of Fresno, but also in smaller cities in Fresno County and in Madera County,” Spees said.

Overall, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office authorized $100 million to local governments throughout the state to help provide emergency housing and shelter support.

