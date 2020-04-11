COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Fresno County, health officals prepare for surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Fresno County. Health officials confirmed Friday that two elderly men are the latest to die from COVID-19 related causes.

There are now five COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Health officials also announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 191.

Dr. Rais Vohra calling the pandemic unprecedented.

RELATED: Fresno County reports 2 more deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 191 cases

“And almost historical in significance. It’s something that none of us have ever had to deal with in our careers,” said Dr. Vohra.

The doctor issued a warning. This is not just hitting high risk groups like first responders, and it’s definitely not only a big city issue.

“We’re seeing a lot of clusters in families that are affected in different areas of our rural areas. They sometimes affect large families sometimes it affects people that have had family gatherings.”

And that is why this Easter weekend is critical. Dr. Vohra is urging people to not gather.

At the same time, Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted how staying at home is working.

“California is flattening the curve. But we can only continue that progress if we continue to stay home and practice physical distancing… you have the power to literally save lives”

Fresno County and its partners are making their surge plans, anticipating the possible influx.

“We have it all mapped out in our hospital where we would be able to put those additional patients if needed,” CEO Madera Community Hospital Karen Paolinelli.

Dr. Vohra says they are planning on using the field hospital at the Fresno Convention Center for drills and a mock surge scenario so staff can prepare for what the coming weeks could bring.

It may not be an ideal Easter weekend, but not gathering still remains as important as ever.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.