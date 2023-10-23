FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno State football team (6-1, 2-1 MW) had a bye last week, after beating Utah State in Logan on Friday Oct. 13.

This Saturday night, the Bulldogs will host UNLV (6-1, 3-0 MW) at Valley Children’s Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Hear what Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford, defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle, and offensive coordinator Pat McCann said about three interesting storylines around this game that were discussed at Monday’s weekly press conference.

#1 – Status of Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene

Tedford said Keene is practicing again, but says they will have to wait and see how he progresses through the week before deciding whether he can start Saturday.

But if Keene can’t go, McCann shared why he stills feel confident about the quarterback position headed into Saturday.

#2 – UNLV has been impressive

UNLV is receiving votes in both major polls for the first time since 2003, and is already bowl-eligible for the first time since playing in the Heart of Dallas Bowl after the 2013 season.

The Rebels earned their sixth victory last week with a 25-23 win at home over Colorado State.

The last time UNLV was 6-1 was 39 years ago when Randall Cunningham (QB) and Fresno native Ickey Woods (RB) lined up in the backfield together.

The Rebels have also already set program records for 40+ point games in consecutive

games (four) and in a season (five), so Tedford and Coyle know they will need to be ready Saturday night.

#3 – Legendary coach Pat Hill to be honored

Saturday not only offers a great matchup of 6-1 teams, but it will be a special night for former Fresno State head football coach Pat Hill.

He will see his name go up into the program’s new Ring of Honor during a halftime induction ceremony.

Hill led the Bulldogs for 15 years, ending his career with the second-most wins by a head coach in program history, and at Monday’s presser, the current Bulldog coaches offered some thoughts on the former coach, who still is very visible around the program as a radio analyst.

They talked about everything from his legacy, to him doing play-by-play for the hot dog race during games, to play-calling advice Hill has offered the current Bulldog coaches.