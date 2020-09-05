County officials warn against gatherings for Labor Day Weekend

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Fresno Health Department confirmed in August that COVID-19 was the number one cause of death in Fresno County.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said in the past couple of weeks numbers of positive cases and hospitals are decreasing but the county is not in the clear yet.

“I would say cancel your plans and stay home and keep to yourself,” said Vohra.

Vohra warned against large gatherings or parties, especially indoors.

“We absolutely need everyone to know how high risk that is and it will only undo many weeks of progress that we have been able to show with our trend,” said Vohra.

He said if you have to meet with people do it outside, socially distant and with masks.

Parks in the city of Fresno will be fully opened this weekend besides the playground and picnic areas. County parks will be limited to 50%.

In Fresno, the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 cases is 20-year-olds, at around 5,300 cases since March. 30-year-olds are next in line at just over 4,600 cases. The mortality rate is much lower for younger adults but Vohra said the county needs to slow the spread to reopen indoor dining and schools.

“There is pressure for younger people to congregate and gather,” said Vohra. “And I know that our enthusiasm can lead to unsafe behavior. This is not a time to take that chance.”

In the north part of Fresno County, Skaggs Bridge is known for its major gatherings during the weekends. Supervisor Brian Pacheco, who represents that district, said county officials will enforce limited capacity.

“We will be monitoring the traffic as they come in,” said Pacheco. “We will be limiting it to 50% capacity. We will have educational materials and we will have a sheriff’s deputy because as you can imagine some of the people are really upset when they don’t get to come in.”

