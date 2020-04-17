COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

County fair canceled, leaving student organization to find relief for livestock

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KGPE) – The 75th Chowchilla Madera County fair is canceled leaving many members of 4-H, America’s largest youth development organization scrambling to figure out what to do with livestock.

“It’s about these supporters coming and buying and since the fair is not happening, they’re going to have to go elsewhere, you know, to get rid of their animal or sell their animal or get donations,”Bo Beels, a Chowchilla Community Club Leader of 4-H said,

On average more than 400 students participate from Madera, Merced and part of Fresno county. 

Madera County Farm Bureau executive director, Christina Beckstead says when she heard the fair had been cancelled, she knew it was time for action, starting up the Chowchilla Fair Market Animal Support program. The program makes sure that an auction is held for the young future farmers.

“You know, something like this happens–it’s devastating.  Because what do you do with your animal and how about all the expense that you have with it?  But this is one of these things from Farm Bureau stance and me personally; we wanted to find a way to help these kids out because this program in itself teaches kids responsibility and work ethic,” said Beckstead.  

The Madera County Farm Bureau is still taking applications for those who want to participate. The deadline is Friday by 5 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.