Counties unwilling to enforce stay-at-home orders could stop receiving COVID-19 relief funding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Thursday, Governor Newsom said that if counties are unwilling to enforce the state’s stay-at-home orders the state could redirect COVID relief funding to counties that feel differently.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says the governor shouldn’t play politics with dollars that are vital to the Valley’s survival.

“For the state to step forward and try to withhold money from regions that maybe have a disagreement with the governor on his approach I think is completely wrong,” Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said.

Newsom added that they’ve withheld funds before.