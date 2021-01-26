Counties across the Valley counties offer sandbags for residents as heavy rain, snow continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Counties across the Valley are offering sandbags to residents as rain and snow continue throughout the Valley.

For a list of sandbag locations per county check below:

Fresno County

The Clovis Police Department says if you experience flooding, fallen trees or other storm-related problems, contact the Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600.

A self-service sandbag fill station is located at the Clovis Corporation Yard at 155 N. Sunnyside Avenue.

The City of Sanger is also offering sandbags at the City Annex Building located at 1789 Jensen Ave., just north of the Sanger Library. Officials say there is a limit of 10 bags per household.

Tulare County

Tulare County is offering sandbags for residents at fire stations across the county, they say residents will need to fill their own bags.

Dinuba – Station 3

Cutler-Orosi – Station 4

Alpaugh – Station 9

Lemon Cove – Station 13

Three Rivers – Station 14

Lindsay – Station 15

West Olive – Station 19

Doyle Colony – Station 20

Camp Nelson – Station 23

Pixley – Station 27

Earlimart – Station 28

Madera County

Madera County provides 10 bags per resident.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue urges foothill and mountain residents to complete their storm preparation as soon as possible.





Kings County

Sandbags will be available at the Avenal City Yard on Hyril Road from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for self service filling.

City staff will assist the elderly and those unable to do so at their own up request. Officials say there is a limit of 10 bags per household.