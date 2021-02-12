Counseling services set up for victims and detectives of the 12-year-old alleged sexual assault cases

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Fresno County detectives continue to sift through thousands of videos and photos regarding two cases of alleged sexual assault with two 12-year-old girls.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has to watch alleged child rape videos multiple times for clues.

“I can’t understate what they are looking at,” said Lt. Brandon Pursell. “What they are looking at is horrific. It is absolutely horrific videos and images, things that another human should never see. It is videos of children being raped and it is terrible to see.”

Pursell said the work often takes a mental toll, which is why all of the detectives are offered an employee assistance program and a wellness program that offers counseling services and help the employees learn coping mechanisms.

“We are so fortunate that the DOJ provides us grants,” said Pursell. “And written into the grant is a lot of these wellness programs.”

The Sheriff’s Office also offers counseling services to victims and their families.

“To provide therapy, physical relief if they need that or medical treatments,” said Pursell.

Legal Analyst David Mugridge said whenever there are cases containing disturbing video or photo evidence, the attorneys could either try to limit the amount of evidence that is played in front of the jury or settle the case to try and do the least amount of harm to the victim and everyone else who has to watch.

“Whether it is a murder case or a sex case,” said Mugridge. “Those are facts that I can’t get away from, so I have to deal with that, so perhaps I can settle that Mr. DA or Mrs. DA and go from there.”

A family friend of the 12-year-old girl that authorities said was allegedly abused by Brent Cox has also get up a GoFundMe to help the child with mental health services.