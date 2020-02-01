Councilmembers announce 3-phase plan to beautify Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Miguel Arias were excited to announce the three-phase plan that will focus on beautifying the Tower District.

The first phase will kick-off in about a month and will focus on cleaning up the city’s streets.

The Tower District is the local destination for many Fresno events and festivals.

“After everyone has a great time, somebody has to be left up to pick up the mess, put the furniture back into place, and pick up the garbage,” said Arias.

An answer to that problem is exactly what councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and President Miguel Arias announced on Friday.

It’s the first step of a three-phase project to clean up certain areas of Fresno and empower residents.

“The first phase is partnering with neighborhood industries. You know, we want to give people a hand up, and I believe partnering with neighborhood industries will do that. For those folks that are maybe experiencing homelessness, or who are looking for a job and just can’t find a job,” said Soria.

Phase one is expected to kick-off in March and will focus exclusively on Olive Street– from Blackstone to Palm avenues, cleaning up the trash that’s sometimes left behind.

“We enjoy such a great nightlife and events, we get a lot of visitors, but sometimes there’s a mess left, which is normal,” said Executive Director Anthony Armour.

The Tower District clean-up will be a six-month pilot program, with weekly trash-pick-up crews and sidewalk pressure washing.

“You know, these small things add up and I believe in the next couple years you’re going to see this place thriving even more,” said Soria.

Phases two and three will launch through the rest of the year and into early 2021.

The phases will focus on beautification and streetscaping and will include elements like LED street lighting, mosaic trash cans– designed by local high school art students.

Officials say $1.3 million invested in streetscaping, from Yosemite to Roosevelt.

