Councilmember Luis Chavez ‘refining the language’ of bill that could shut down stores in Fresno for 5 days

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez is working with the Fresno Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to refine a proposed bill that would initiate a five-day shutdown of all retail businesses city-wide “without exception.”

“The goal is to ensure the health and safety of residents and employees and help keep/re-open our small businesses as soon as possible,” a news release from Chavez’s office said.

In a news release, City Council President Miguel Arias said the council was monitoring the conditions of area hospitals stating, “We are prepared to take actions necessary to protect our community and preserve our health care system at a moment’s notice this holiday season.”

The initial language of the proposal stated that when the number of ICU beds in the county hits zero, “All retail businesses throughout the city, shall completely shut down and be closed, without exception, for all in-person sales and services for a period of five consecutive days.”

Fresno County fell to seven available ICU beds on Wednesday, with the Central California region reporting 0% capacity.