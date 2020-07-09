Councilman creates at-home summer activities for kids, participants can win prizes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Councilmember Nelson Esparza has created at-home summer activities for kids in which they can win prizes.

“Aloha a la home” is the name for the summer competition series.

Residents and students in District 7 can participate to win prizes.

This weeks competition is a household scavenger hunt.

“It’s a number of different things. Things they can find right there within their home but also going out and taking a picture of their local street sign their block things like that,” said Nelson Esparza, District 7 Councilmember.

Each year Councilman Esparza holds in-person summer activities for kids.

Because of the pandemic that’s not doable so he and his staff got creative and came up with these weekly summer activities.

He hopes this will help keep students involved.

“It’s really gives students something to look forward to each week even if it’s just for a few weeks. I think that’s what it provides, an opportunity to engage and feel like they are participating in something larger even if we are at home,” Esparza said.

If you want to join the scavenger hunt you have until Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to turn in your submission.

The winners will be announced on Friday.

There will be two more competition after this week.

One will be a drawing competition and the other an at-home cookoff.

“My staff has put together a number of pretty solid prices I think the winners are going to be pretty pleased,” Esparza added.

For more information on the weekly activity instructions and how to participate visit his Facebook page here.

