Could Ronnie Rivers be even better this year?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — If Fresno State football ends up playing this fall, senior running back Ronnie Rivers plans to be ready.

Ron Rivers, still the second leading rusher, says his son has been using his free time wisely during the pandemic, by working out hard in Northern California.

“He’s been working so hard. He’s up to about 195 (lbs) now,” says the older Rivers. “Last year, he played at 182-185, so he’s gotten bigger. So I’m just curious to see how he’s gonna do, because each year, he’s gotten bigger. And so the tackles that he’s not been able to break, he’s gonna be able to break this year because he’s gotten bigger.”

Ronnie has been a stalwart at running back for the Bulldogs the last three years, and was the Bulldogs leading rusher last year as a junior. He also scored 16 total touchdowns, in being named a second-team All-Mountain West selection.