Could Fresno mass shooting suspects face the death penalty?

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. If convicted, that could be a reality for the six men arrested in Fresno’s quadruple murder.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says the death penalty could come into play, but in March 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that suspended the death penalty in California so as long as he is in office, the punishment will not be carried out.

Smittcamp calls Fresno’s mass shooting a special circumstances murder.

“That means upon a full review of the facts and evidence in this case that some or all of the defendants, in this case, could face a maximum penalty of life without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty,” said Smittcamp Monday during a press conference.

Attorney Charles Magill says politics may be coming into play.

“So why would a DA do it? In California right now I want to say it’s within four or five points, those who oppose the death penalty and those who are for the death penalty. So from the perspective of a conservative political position the right thing for the district attorney to do is seek the death penalty,” said Magill.

Magill says if the men face the death penalty, the format of the trial is changed. The men are allowed to have two attorneys and the jury is much more selective.

“The jury has to be death-qualified meaning they would be willing to give them the death penalty if they found them to be guilty,” said Magill.

If convicted, the men would be held at San Quentin, the state’s only death row for male inmates.

“I don’t believe any of them were concerned with the consequences of their actions when they did it so being charged with the death penalty isn’t going to deter them. The theory is that it will deter others but statistically there’s no support for that theory,” said Magill.

A seventh man could be facing charges too. Sia Vang, 23, is a person of interest in the case, and investigators are looking for him.

The District Attorneys Office will announce the charges filed against the six men on Thursday.

