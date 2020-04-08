Live Now
Newsom to provide update on state’s response to COVID-19

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access to stores during coronavirus crisis

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – Acknowledging the integral role of medical workers and first responders in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Costco on Wednesday said it would begin giving them priority access to its stores.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health care workers, police officers, firefighters, EMT’s and other first responders will be moved to the front of any line to enter a Costco warehouse, the company said on its website.

All they have to do is present a membership card as well as an official employment identification to receive the priority access.

This is the latest in a series of temporary policy changes Costco has enacted since the coronavirus crisis intensified in the U.S. last month.

Costco recently announced it would limit capacity in stores by only allowing two people in per membership as it sought to help members comply with social distancing measures.

The company has also changed its operating hours, allotted special shopping times for those over the age of 60 or who have a physical impairment, and placed purchasing limits on popular items like toilet paper and bottled water.

Costco began implementing the measures after seeing increasingly larger crowds of shoppers amid a wave of panic buying in the past month, as people looked to stock up on basic household necessities and cleaning products amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know