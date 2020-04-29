Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests.
Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.
A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.
“To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.
The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, ”Costco
According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
