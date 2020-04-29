Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

News

by: NBC4 staff,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.

 A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, ”

Costco

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know