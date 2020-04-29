Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face-covering requirement for all members and guests.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.

A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“To protect our members and employees, effective May 4, all Costco members and guests must wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times while at Costco. This requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask or face covering due to a medical condition.

The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, ” Costco

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.