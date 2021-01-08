Costa documents chaotic moments of January 6 through cellphone photos

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Central Valley Congressman Jim Costa is calling for President Donald Trump to resign, following Wednesday’s incident in Washington D.C. where rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He was inside the Capitol when the events unfolded. A picture from the Associated Press showed him gripping the floor with a gas mask in his hand.

Costa called the rioters, domestic terrorists who should be held accountable for their actions.

“We have some work to do,” said the CA-16th District Representative Jim Costa. “This is a sad day for America.”

Costa snapped several photos throughout Jan. 6, starting with a picture of Trump supporters gathering outside of the Capitol while he was on his morning bike ride. Little did he know what was about to unfold.

“This is not the American way,” said Costa.

At 1 pm Costa was in the House Chambers for a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election.

An hour into the session, Capitol Police told elected officials had breached the Capitol.

“Broken glass and we heard shots fired,” said Costa. “Then we thought my gosh, there is an attempt to overthow the Congress of the United States.”

He grabbed a gas mask and was told to get down. Once again, he pulled out his phone and took a photo.

“You can see guns drawn by those trying to protect us,” said Costa. “I was hoping those would not be the last photos I ever took.”

Over 80 people arrested, dozens injured, and five people died at the event, including a Capitol Police Officer.

Costa blamed Trump for the riot, and called for the President to resign.

“I am just so disapointed in our President,” said Costa. “And what he has done to heighten the nivisiveness that already exits in our country.”

Costa does not believe there is enough time for an impeachment and said the only way Trump would be pushed out of office would be through the 25th Amendment or by him resigning.