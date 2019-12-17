Coroner identifies victim who died in early morning fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner identified the victim who died in a house fire Tuesday morning as 31-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez of Fresno.

North Central Fresno fire said eight people were transported to the hospital. Rodriguez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning near Harrison and Sussex Avenues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

