FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the person who was found dead after an early Wednesday morning apartment fire in central Fresno.

The fire started around 4 a.m. near Fresno and Weldon avenues.

The victim was identified as Steven Rogers, 58, of Fresno.

Fresno fire said a single apartment was on fire when they arrived when they searched the apartment and located Rogers dead inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.