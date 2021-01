FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man that was killed on Highway 41 near Ashlan avenue Tuesday morning.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Isaac Sutherland, of Fresno.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. when CHP officers say a driver lost control and flipped his vehicle. The vehicle landed on its roof killing the driver, investigators say.

The coroner said Sutherland recently moved to Fresno from Turlock.