Coroner identifies man killed in crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon crash in Clovis.

Authorities say they responded to the area near San Jose Avenue and Beverly Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday after multiple calls of a single-vehicle accident.

Police say when they arrived they saw a man pinned in the driver seat unresponsive. Clovis Fire crews had to use tools to extricate him from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as Victor Johanson, 71, of Fresno.

Authorities say two children were found in the backseat uninjured. Family members told police the accident may have been caused by medical issues.

