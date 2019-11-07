Coroner identifies Lemoore man killed in Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people died in a crash Friday afternoon that closed Highway 99 in both directions south of Rosedale Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two occupants inside the red truck have been identified as 75-year-old Luther Goleman of Lemoore and 62-year-old Kathy Jane McNutt of Delano.

The pickup became sandwiched between two big rigs around 12:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help pay for the funeral services of Kathy Mcnutt and the rest of the money raised will go to the family of Luther Goleman.

You can click here to visit the GoFundMe.

