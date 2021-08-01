Coroner identifies 2 victims from various south Fresno shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified two men who were killed in two different shootings that happened in Fresno on Saturday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Glavan, 31 of Fresno, and Kylin Baca-Fullemer, 24 of Fresno, were both shot and killed in south Fresno.

Glavan was the victim of a shooting that occurred near Recreation Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and while searching the area, found Glavan suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Fullemer was the victim of a shooting that took place on Bardell and Calwa avenues around 6:00 p.m., where police say 13 rounds had been detected from a ShotSpotter in the area.

Police say Fullemer was found dead and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car when they arrived in the area.

Fullemer was previously arrested in June 2020 after throwing a handgun out of the window and leading officers on a high-chase pursuit.

Officers are currently investigating both shootings and say there have been no suspects identified for either incident at this time.