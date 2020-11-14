Coronavirus Road to Recovery: cold weather concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — After a summer of lockdowns and concerns about spending time indoors to avoid the heat, there are now the same worries about cooler weather affecting the pandemic. Our own Emily Erwin has more about what experts are saying about the coronavirus this winter and the other threat the season brings with it.

As the temperatures start to shift, so does the conversation around the pandemic.

“When the temperature drops, we tend to be indoors more and so the chances of person-to-person transmission of viruses increases,” said Dr. Stutee Khandelwal, MD, UCSF.

Dr. Khandelwal is an associate professor of medicine at UCSF Fresno.

She says the cold changes people’s behavior and biology, increasing the risk for respiratory viruses like COVID-19.

“When we inhale cold, dry air our respiratory track tends to get cooler which leads a constriction of the blood vessels, it also lowers our immune systems.

On top of that, the winter months introduce many more players in the battle against coronavirus. The toughest one is the seasonal flu.

“So, we’re concerned about this double whammy of the flu along with tons and tons of other viruses.”

She says the term “Twindemic” might be premature, but people should prioritize their health this winter.

Khandelwal says to practice the basics– wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. But also, eat a healthy diet, create an exercise routine, and get plenty of water.

“So, whether or not this ends up being a “Twindemic” for a couple of months, COVID-19 has been with us and is probably going to be with us for the foreseeable future.