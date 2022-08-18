CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say.

According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus.

The high school staff announced that they had a student in the office who was in possession of a firearm. School authorities say, they were informed the student also had a vape pen in their backpack.

Vaping device found by High School Resource Officers

After searching the student’s bag, officers say they found a vape pen and a firearm, when the school resource officer inspected the gun, he discovered that it was loaded with one round and the magazine was empty.

The student was arrested, a citation was issued, and later turned over to their parents, police say.