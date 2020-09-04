FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend due to high temps

Cooling centers open throughout Central Valley, temperatures to reach over 105 degrees

News
Posted: / Updated:
Escape the heat at a local cooling center_20160727144520

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits throughout the Central Valley.

Fresno County

Cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. beginning on Sunday at the following locations until further notice, in accordance with state guidelines:

  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
  • Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
  • The City of Sanger will open a cooling center located at 789 Jensen Ave from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. from Saturday until Monday

Merced County

  • The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Atwater City Hall lobby on 750 Bellevue Road
  • The City of Dos Palos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the City-County Building on 1546 Golden Gate Avenue
  • The City of Gustine’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth Street
  • The City of Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Police Department on 1446 C Street
  • The City of Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene on 1248 Santa Barbara Drive
  • The City of Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th Street

Kings County

  • The City of Hanford will have a cooling center open at Longfield Center, located 560 S. Douty Street, and will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Saturday through Monday

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com