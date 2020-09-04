Cooling centers open throughout Central Valley, temperatures to reach over 105 degrees

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits throughout the Central Valley.

Fresno County

Cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. beginning on Sunday at the following locations until further notice, in accordance with state guidelines:

Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor

Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

The City of Sanger will open a cooling center located at 789 Jensen Ave from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. from Saturday until Monday

Merced County

The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Atwater City Hall lobby on 750 Bellevue Road

The City of Dos Palos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the City-County Building on 1546 Golden Gate Avenue

The City of Gustine’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth Street

The City of Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Police Department on 1446 C Street

The City of Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene on 1248 Santa Barbara Drive

The City of Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th Street

Kings County

The City of Hanford will have a cooling center open at Longfield Center, located 560 S. Douty Street, and will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Saturday through Monday

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.