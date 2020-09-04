Cooling centers open throughout Central Valley, temperatures to reach over 105 degrees

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Weather Service expects temperatures to be in the triple digits throughout the Central Valley.
Fresno County
Cooling centers will be open from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. beginning on Sunday at the following locations until further notice, in accordance with state guidelines:
- Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo
- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor
- Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler
- Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo
- The City of Sanger will open a cooling center located at 789 Jensen Ave from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. from Saturday until Monday
Merced County
- The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Atwater City Hall lobby on 750 Bellevue Road
- The City of Dos Palos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the City-County Building on 1546 Golden Gate Avenue
- The City of Gustine’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at the Community Room adjacent to the Library at 205 Sixth Street
- The City of Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Police Department on 1446 C Street
- The City of Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene on 1248 Santa Barbara Drive
- The City of Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th Street
Kings County
- The City of Hanford will have a cooling center open at Longfield Center, located 560 S. Douty Street, and will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from Saturday through Monday
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.