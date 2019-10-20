Cool, breezy conditions continue this weekend

Temperatures will stay a few degrees below average once again Sunday while a light breeze continues at times the rest of this weekend.

Winds are strong and gusty at the southern end of the valley on into the deserts. Winds reached gusts in the 40 MPH range Saturday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect for mountain and desert areas of Kern County.

Gusty conditions elsewhere through the state are keeping wildfire concerns high.

Temperatures reached a high of 75 degrees in Fresno Saturday afternoon.

This is several degrees below the average high of 78 degrees this time of year.

High temperatures will rise past the 80-degree mark Monday and move well into the 80s through the workweek.

No precipitation is expected.