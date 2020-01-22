Convicted felons arrested for shooting near Poverello House that injured 3

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – An 18-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 32-year-old were arrested on Tuesday for a Monday night shooting.

Fresno Police Sgt. Todd Turney said the department is not releasing the names of the suspects but said they will face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Sgt. Tuney said the incident took place near G Street and Santa Clara Street at a homeless camp around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Allegedly one of the suspects shot seven times, threw the 9mm gun out the window before the car took off.

“One victim had a gunshot wound to an arm,” said Turney. “One to a hip and one to a leg.”

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found the black Lexus the next day parked near the spiral garage on Mono St. and Van Ness Ave. The three suspects were arrested shortly after.

“They did contact somebody and did arrest somebody near the vehicle,” said Turney.

Rescue Mission CEO Matthew Dildine said this specific homeless camp is known for having a bad reputation.

“My initial reaction was, ‘I am not surprised,” said Dildine. “This type of thing happens more often than you think. In fact, we know at times when somebody gets killed out here and it just is not reported.”

Poverello House CEO Zachary Darrah attributes the high volume of crime in the area to the increase in tents moving in.

“Once you have more people there are more kinda moving parts happening on Santa Clara,” said Darrah. “Whether it is drugs, whether it is gang violence, or whether it is other crimes that occur. It can result in unfortunate consequences such as a shooting.”

