Contamination found in water at west Fresno community center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Contamination was found in the water at a west Fresno community center.

On Monday, Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias announced it’s happening at the Maxie L. Parks Community Center near Elm and California Avenues.

“West Fresno has been built upon toxic waste and dump,” said Brunette Harris, a west Fresno resident.

Harris and other residents in west Fresno are outraged after learning the water at their main community center tested positive for two contaminants, Benzene, and Tetrachloroethylene.

“This didn’t come forward to our attention as the result of someone being ill, it came to our attention as proactive testing done at the adjacent property,” Arias said.

In May 2019, Arias says tests were conducted after potential groundwater contamination was found nearby.

“The water board suspected the contaminants originated from the old dry cleaner business the Imperial Laundry which began, it had operated at that site in the late 50’s early 60’s,” Arias said.

Arias says they consulted with environmental experts on further testing required by the state and they confirmed the contamination.

The center has been temporarily closed, even though, Arias says they learned the building is safe for commercial use.

Arias says the experts they consulted with say the toxins do not pose a threat. He plans to make a motion to the city council of a half-million dollars for cleanup.

“The half-million dollars is my view the only thing I’m confident about is going to be a down payment toward the eventual cleanup, this afternoon when I make a motion to begin the process to secure the facility the mayor will then take on the task of identifying the appropriate funding source to begin the work,” Aria said.

The center is known for helping people in the community with everything from job readiness to after school programs and meals for students.

Yolanda Randles, director of the West Family Resource Center is concerned.

“Thousands of our community has been in and out of that building over the last couple of years so certainly there is a concern, I am concerned, my staff from being in the building and not knowing,” she said.

Services from the Maxie L. Parks Community Center have been temporarily moved to the Mary Ella Brown Center. Arias plans to hold a community meeting in the coming weeks.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.