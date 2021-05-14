Construction underway at new housing development in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Construction of a new supportive housing development is underway in Clovis. Butterfly Gardens is the first of its kind in Clovis.

The 75-unit permanent supportive housing development on the corner of Willow and Holland avenues in Clovis is meant for people with disabilities and who are at risk of homelessness.

Butterfly Gardens has two co-developers — an affordable housing company called Upholdings and a non-profit called Self-Help Enterprises.

Co-owner and Principal of Upholdings, Jessica Hoff Berzac says, “We believe in creating, operating and sustaining everything we build. That means being a neighbor for the long-haul. We’re not going to walk away.”

Upholdings is also behind the Crossroads Village development, the former 200-room hotel at 3737 N Blackstone Avenue in Fresno. It was converted to permanent housing for individuals and families at risk of homelessness through a $15 million Homekey Grant.

Self-Help Enterprises CEO Tom Collishaw says, “It’s all about opportunities. Creating opportunities for people. Giving them the services they need and that can become the launching pad to improve their lives in other ways. Get a better job. Get a better education. Those kinds of outcomes is what we see all the time. It starts with good housing and stability in their housing. And then from there it’s all about the opportunities that we can create in that space.”

The units are each one-bedroom with a full kitchen and patio space. There’s a computer room, exercise room, and community space. The building will have two live-in staff members.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says, “Projects like this are very difficult because they require layers of funding. And many partners came together recognizing the need and made this happen.”

Director of Fresno County’s Department of Behavioral Health Dawan Utecht says, “They might need help getting a job. They might want to go back to school. They have one place here where we can provide them with one supportive effort. So we’re really proud with all of our partners to come together and support such a worthy project. And I am really proud of my hometown of Clovis is a place where everyone is welcome and everyone can be housed.”

Butterfly Gardens is expected to be complete July 2022.

Self-Help Enterprises CEO Tom Collishaw says, “This is a permanent supportive housing project so they could live here as long as they need this kind of housing opportunity. But certainly the dream is many will transition back into a more typical housing environment in the private market and some will move on to home ownership. Which would be wonderful and we would love to see. While it’s a permanent supportive housing project we see it as a place where people can transition to a better life.”