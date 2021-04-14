Construction on giant parking structure at Fresno’s airport is ahead of schedule

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Construction on a new four-level parking garage at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is underway – and is actually ahead of schedule.

“It’s gonna finish early and it’s also going to be under budget. So, anytime you can get a project that is ahead of schedule and under budget, that’s an incredible project,” said Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Around 50 workers are on site every day, working on the construction of the $29 million project. When it opens, it will add more than 900 new parking spaces to the airport to bring the total capacity to 3,600.

“If you can’t find a place to park, what are you gonna do? Am I gonna miss my flight? You know what, I think I’m gonna drive to the Bay area. So, this was absolutely a key piece for the overall program to get going first,” said Kevin Meikle, the airport’s Director of Aviation.

The parking garage is part of a $115 million multi-phase program to increase parking and expand the terminal, creating further economic opportunities for the Central Valley. It will include a smart parking system showing how many spaces and where they’re available.

Meikle says the new parking capacity is needed due to increasing air service.

“The airlines, to their credit, have really been responding to the demand. And that’s what it is, there’s demand here, the airlines know it.”

“We measure growth by the number of seats, not so much the number of flights, but the number of seats. May, coming up, the number of seats in our market that are scheduled in May are 116% of what they were pre-pandemic,” said Meikle.

The parking structure is expected to be finished by the fall.