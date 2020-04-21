Connecting kids to online learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Parents around the Valley and country are now learning how to home school their children after closures due to COVID-19.

Stefani Booroojian spoke to two Valley educators who are helping kids connect with teachers online in english and Spanish.

Here are the websites mentioned in the interview:

Spanish Dual Immersion: www.FresnoTKDI.or

English: www.FresnoTK.com

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.